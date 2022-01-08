Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Epizyme worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $124,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

