Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

