Duality Advisers LP Has $637,000 Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xencor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Xencor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.70 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.