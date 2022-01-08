Duality Advisers LP Invests $516,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Envista by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Envista by 138.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 91.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST opened at $44.42 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

