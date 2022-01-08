Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 126,016 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 126,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX opened at $3.62 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.