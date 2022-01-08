Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 126,016 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 126,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LX opened at $3.62 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
