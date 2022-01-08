Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,123 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

