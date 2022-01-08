Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,609,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

