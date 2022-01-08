Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 171.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

