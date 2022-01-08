Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Dürr AG (OTC:DUERF) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUERF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

