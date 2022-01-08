Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $1,891,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 24,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.