Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 2,144,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,170. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

