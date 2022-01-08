Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

