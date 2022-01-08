E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading 0.8% Higher

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.30. 1,000,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,086,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.