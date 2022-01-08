East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $90.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.