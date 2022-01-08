Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.