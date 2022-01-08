EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $745,430.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00007052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

