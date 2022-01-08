Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 448,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ECVT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,714. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

