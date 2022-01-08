Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Hits $8,185.57 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 60% higher against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,185.57 and approximately $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00114018 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.