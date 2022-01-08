Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elevate Credit from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.