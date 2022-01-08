Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

