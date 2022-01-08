Emera (TSE:EMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$61.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.15.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

