Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $40.96 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33.

