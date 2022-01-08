EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

