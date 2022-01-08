Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

