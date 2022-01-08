Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,357,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. 533,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,099. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

