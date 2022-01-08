Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.86 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $55.86 million and $209,349.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00206512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.00476211 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00082652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,751,594 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

