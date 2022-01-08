Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

