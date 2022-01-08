ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get ENI alerts:

E opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.