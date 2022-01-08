Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $261,415.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $769,396.30 and approximately $261,415.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00326269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

