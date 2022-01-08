Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

