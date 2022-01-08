EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NPO opened at $114.93 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

