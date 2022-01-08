EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Sells $375,975.75 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EOG stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

