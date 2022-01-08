EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

EOG stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

