EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 5% Lower This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.51 million and $775.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.