Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded down $12.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

