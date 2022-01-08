Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) versus L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Financial Survey

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for L’Air Liquide and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 1 2 7 0 2.60 Ero Copper 0 3 1 0 2.25

L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.47%. Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Ero Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than L’Air Liquide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Ero Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $23.40 billion 3.60 $2.78 billion N/A N/A Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats Ero Copper on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants. The Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

