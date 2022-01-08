Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -0.82.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

