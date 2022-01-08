Evercore ISI Upgrades FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE FE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,598,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

