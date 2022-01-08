Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

