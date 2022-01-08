EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 20,306 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 20,306 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $303,980.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EVER stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

