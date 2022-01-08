EverRise Tops One Day Volume of $966,866.00 (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. EverRise has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $966,866.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001281 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

