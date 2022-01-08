Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

