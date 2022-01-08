Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Express has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Express by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Express by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 489,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.