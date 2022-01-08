EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.97

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.33. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 145,775 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

