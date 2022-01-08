Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 782,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,718,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.