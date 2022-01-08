Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in December

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 316,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,161. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

