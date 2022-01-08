Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.36 Million

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce $676.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.70 million to $686.96 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,921. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

