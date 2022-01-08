Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

