Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

FMAO opened at $32.85 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.