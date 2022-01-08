Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.